Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.96 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $116.60 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,832.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00313045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.41 or 0.00815852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00544318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00062811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00126290 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,150,147,461 coins and its circulating supply is 41,549,966,829 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

