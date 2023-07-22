Needham & Company LLC Cuts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $115.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.33.

TSM stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

