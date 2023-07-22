NEAR Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47.11 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00004896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $47.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 939,747,185 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 939,747,185 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.47038991 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $49,758,108.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

