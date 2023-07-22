NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.11 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

