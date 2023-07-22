Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
