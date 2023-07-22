Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.