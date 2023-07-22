National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $134.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.28 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $33.66 on Friday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

