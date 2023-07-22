National Bank Financial Trims Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Target Price to C$16.50

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins began coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.33. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.68.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

