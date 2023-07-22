National Bank Financial Trims Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Target Price to C$14.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
PPRQF stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.80.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
