National Bank Financial Trims Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Target Price to C$14.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PPRQF stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.