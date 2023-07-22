National Bank Financial Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price to C$24.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APYRF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

