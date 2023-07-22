National Bank Financial Lowers True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$2.25

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TUERF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.17.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.