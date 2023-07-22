National Bank Financial Lowers True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$2.25

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TUERF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 5.0 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

