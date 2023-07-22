National Bank Financial Lowers StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$6.25

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut StorageVault Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SVAUF opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.