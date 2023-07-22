Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.20

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and traded as high as $36.73. Naspers shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 17,578 shares.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

