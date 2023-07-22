Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.20

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and traded as high as $36.73. Naspers shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 17,578 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Naspers Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65.
About Naspers
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Naspers
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.