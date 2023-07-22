NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 30.2 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

