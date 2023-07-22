Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.69

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.69 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 76.70 ($1.00). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 156,732 shares.

Naked Wines Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.86. The firm has a market cap of £55.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Naked Wines

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.