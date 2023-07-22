Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.36. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

