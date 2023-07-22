Morgan Stanley Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $84.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.50.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 22.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile



Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

