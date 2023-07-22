Morgan Stanley Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $105.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.45.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 561.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $1,107,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

