Morgan Stanley Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $105.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TTD. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.45.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 561.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $1,107,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
