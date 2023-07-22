Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $172.87 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

