Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Novartis by 2,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.