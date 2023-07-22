Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 1.3 %

MRNA opened at $126.43 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,717,881.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,005 shares of company stock valued at $51,074,675. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.