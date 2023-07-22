Mirova US LLC Has $54.66 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for about 1.0% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $54,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $93.86. 368,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,311. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

