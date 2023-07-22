Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Shares Up 1.4%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.71. 15,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 734,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Minim Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Institutional Trading of Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufacture, and sells and Internet access products in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

