Mina Market Capitalization Tops $436.26 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $436.26 million and $5.97 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,055,327,933 coins and its circulating supply is 937,925,948 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,055,205,532.8400393 with 937,733,266.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.46216863 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,961,354.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

