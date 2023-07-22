Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.28.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $154.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.