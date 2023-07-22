Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $415.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.15.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.