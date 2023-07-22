MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Head to Head Review

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Cipher Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 5.30 -$5.98 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining $24.93 million 43.33 -$39.05 million ($0.12) -36.17

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cipher Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $3.90, indicating a potential downside of 10.14%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,249.32% N/A -449.78% Cipher Mining N/A -32.37% -28.34%

Volatility & Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

