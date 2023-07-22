Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,362.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,323.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,439.67. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,502.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

