MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 34.62%.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

MCBS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,084. The company has a market cap of $503.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

