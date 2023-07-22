MetisDAO Price Down 7.8% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $16.50 or 0.00055349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $73.71 million and $793,827.09 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,825.95 or 1.00024260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.76602841 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $763,149.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.