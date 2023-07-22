Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.21

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 102819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEI. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.