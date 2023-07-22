Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.63 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00006325 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $40.63 million and approximately $92,041.34 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,807,162 coins and its circulating supply is 21,478,327 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

