Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.20.

META stock opened at $294.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.37 and its 200 day moving average is $218.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

