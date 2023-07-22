Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.74

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $23.97. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 16,018 shares.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 23.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.88% and a return on equity of 142.69%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

