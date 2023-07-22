Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €151.90 ($170.67) and last traded at €151.60 ($170.34). Approximately 265,398 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €149.05 ($167.47).

Merck KGaA Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €158.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

