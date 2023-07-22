Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

