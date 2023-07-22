Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock.

MLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.