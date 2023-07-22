Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Update

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Medicure Price Performance

Shares of MCUJF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.04. Medicure has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Stories

