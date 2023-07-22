MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

