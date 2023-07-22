McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.17.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.25. 546,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,286. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $326.19 and a 1-year high of $429.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

