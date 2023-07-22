McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $414.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $326.19 and a 12-month high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

