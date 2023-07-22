MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Down 14.4% in June

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,141,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 324,519 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MBIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MBIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 211,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MBIA will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

