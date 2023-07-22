Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $214,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

