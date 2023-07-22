Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 523,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 89,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

