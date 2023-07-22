Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC opened at $191.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

