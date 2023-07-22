MarketAxess’ (MKTX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $234.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.70.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.4 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $270.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

