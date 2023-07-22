ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.85, but opened at $85.70. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 278,635 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

