ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.70.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

