ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.70.

NYSE:MAN opened at $77.82 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

