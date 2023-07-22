Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Robert W. Baird

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $208.31.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

