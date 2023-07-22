Mammoth Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.60 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

